Kelsey Johnson

For the third consecutive season, the Benton Lady Cardinals will be competing down in Springfield, Missouri in the Class 4 state semifinals. The team was able to take down St. Pius X and Nevada in Class 4 state tournament action to set up a matchup with Central (Park Hills).

The current 14-game win streak has the team feeling confident, but they know it's a business trip if they're looking to be the first Benton girl's team to raise a state championship trophy over their head since the 2015-16 team.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

