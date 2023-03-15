For the third consecutive season, the Benton Lady Cardinals will be competing down in Springfield, Missouri in the Class 4 state semifinals. The team was able to take down St. Pius X and Nevada in Class 4 state tournament action to set up a matchup with Central (Park Hills).
The current 14-game win streak has the team feeling confident, but they know it's a business trip if they're looking to be the first Benton girl's team to raise a state championship trophy over their head since the 2015-16 team.
In the past two seasons, the team had runs that resulted in two close finishes for a Class 4 state title: placing second last year and fourth in 2021. While the team is proud of what was accomplished in those seasons, the sting of being within arms reach of a state title remains, and the team is using it as fuel for their engine.
“We were all crying in the locker room. It was our last game with some of the seniors,” senior Kelsey Johnson said. “I mean, I think that fuels us for this year, just the feeling of losing twice, and I think this year we want it real bad.”
With as much success as the Cardinals have with getting in position for a state title, a majority of the team has been primed for these moments.
What's even more special, some of these players have watched from the stands growing up, but now get to live the experience.
“I watched them when I was younger, like when I was in seventh grade,” sophomore Andrea Simmons said. “I think it's cool that I get to go to the final four twice with them, some of my best friends.”
Experienced or not, head coach Chris Michaels knows his team doesn't want to feel what was felt the previous two seasons.
“Even the girls who have not been there, they feel like they're experienced in it,” Michaels said.
The rich history of Benton girls’ basketball is framed by the 2007 Benton Cardinals team that went 30-0, won a state championship and will be inducted as part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2015-16 team also went undefeated and won a state championship. This year's squad remembers the greatness that came before, and are even receiving motivation from these teams.
“We've had a few girls text us and just give us motivational text and tell us how we can do it,” Johnson said. “I mean, it's awesome having those girls text us. I mean, we all looked up to them growing up.”
With Benton and Lafayette boys’ basketball representing St. Joseph down in Springfield, the Cardinals are hoping both teams can go all out and bring home some hardware for their fans and the city.
“The girls are super excited to go down there and feel all of St. Joe come and supports them and cheer for them,” Michaels said. “We're going to go support those guys in green, and we may not be in green, but, boy, we're going to be green at heart.”
Benton will take on Central (Park Hills) in a Class 4 semifinal at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
