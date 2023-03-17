Benton Cardinals Basketball

The Benton girls basketball team poses for a picture after their second place finish in Class 4 on March 17 in Springfield, Missouri.

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

SPRINGFIELD, MO – The Benton Lady Cardinals were looking to capture a 2023 Class 4 state championship, but fell 79-77 in double overtime to Vashon.

The team came up short in 2022 with a second place finish and came away with a fourth place trophy in 2021. Benton senior Kelsey Johnson was a part of both teams that made it to the state semifinals the last two seasons, and despite a tough loss to the Lady Wolverines in their third year in the state final four, Johnson came out of Friday's championship game with her head held high.

