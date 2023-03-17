SPRINGFIELD, MO – The Benton Lady Cardinals were looking to capture a 2023 Class 4 state championship, but fell 79-77 in double overtime to Vashon.
The team came up short in 2022 with a second place finish and came away with a fourth place trophy in 2021. Benton senior Kelsey Johnson was a part of both teams that made it to the state semifinals the last two seasons, and despite a tough loss to the Lady Wolverines in their third year in the state final four, Johnson came out of Friday's championship game with her head held high.
I'm beyond proud of how far we made it, and I wish we could have gone, made it a little bit farther,” senior Kelsey Johnson said. “But we fought and I'm beyond proud.”
“They've done something in St. Joe history that's never been done,” head coach Chris Michaels said. “They've come to back to back to back Final Fours, three in a row, and we can't say enough good things about them.”
The first quarter was a back and forth battle, with both teams trading buckets with neither gaining a clear advantage. The two teams both shot over 45% from the field in the first quarter, with Johnson getting shots to fall early with six early points.
The second half was a cool down for both teams, with Vashon putting up just eight points in the second quarter, and Benton only tallying seven of their own. Benton went into the locker room down 26-21, and would regroup thanks to the help of Michaels.
“We wouldn't be here without him. The amount of work he's put into this, we owe it all to him,” Johnson said. “We wouldn't be here without him and he’s family forever. I mean, he just has the most energy and love.
The third quarter is where Benton found their groove, scoring early and ending the quarter with a lead of 19-12. Once again it was Johnson finding success, but her teammate Andrea Simmons had herself a quarter, scoring seven more points to bring her total to 13, and keeping Benton in the lead, 40-38.
In the fourth quarter, trouble was on the horizon for the Cardinals. After going up 11 points with just over three minutes left in the contest, Vashon began hitting shots at a high rate, and Benton would shoot a dismal 15.4% from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Unable to hit free-throws led to an overtime battle, which was sent into a second overtime after Avery Morlock hit arguably the biggest shot of her basketball career from the 3-point arc. The Lady Wolverines just had more in the tank, and outlasted the Cardinals by two points.
While the team had to watch Vashon celebrate after the buzzer, history was still made for these girls, and should be celebrated. It should be remembered life continues on beyond the basketball court, which is shown in the relationships built this year.
“I mean, this is my second dad,” senior Peyton Anderson said. “Anytime I have a problem with school, or a boyfriend or friends, I just go talk to him and I wouldn't I wouldn't be here without.”
Another fantastic season for Benton ends at Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with a 27-4 overall record.
