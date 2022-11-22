The Central Indians and Benton Cardinals girls basketball teams opened their seasons tonight and the Cardinals were able to pick up their first win, 49-39.
The Indians were coming off a good season last year, winning their district championship and finishing with a record of 20-8 including 7-2 at home. On the other side, the Benton Cardinals also had a great year, compiling a 25-6 record and a second place finish at state.
It was a very sloppy first half all around, with both teams committing plenty of turnovers and over ten fouls each with several minutes to go before the break. The Cardinals built a big lead early, getting up by 20 points on more than one occasion as Benton took a 29-14 advantage into the half. The Indians cleaned things up from a foul perspective in the second half and started to chip away into the Benton lead, eventually cutting the 20-plus point lead to less than ten, but Central ran out of time as the Cardinals held on.
“It feels really great, I always love starting off the season playing Central,” Cardinals sophomore forward Andrea Simmons said postgame. “It’s a good tradition.”
When Central came out of the half and started cutting into the Benton lead, Simmons hit three straight buckets to stop the bleeding and keep their lead out of reach.
“That was big because we were kind of in a lull,” she said. “We pushed back because we got up and they kind of were getting back into it. So it was nice to get some buckets quickly.”
Benton hits the road to participate in the Savannah Invitational Tournament next Monday, November 28th, while Central will travel to Kansas City to take part in the Winnetonka Tournament, also taking place that Monday.
