The Central Indians and Benton Cardinals girls basketball teams opened their seasons tonight and the Cardinals were able to pick up their first win, 49-39.

The Indians were coming off a good season last year, winning their district championship and finishing with a record of 20-8 including 7-2 at home. On the other side, the Benton Cardinals also had a great year, compiling a 25-6 record and a second place finish at state.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

