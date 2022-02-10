MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Benton girls overcame a slow start for a dominant victory over Maryville on Thursday night, 65-35.
Benton (17-5) has now won five games in a row, staying unbeaten in MEC play.
The Cardinals got off to a slow start, trailing by four at the end of the first quarter. The Spoofhounds were in control thanks to four threes in the opening frame.
“The effort, I didn’t think was there in the first quarter,” Benton head coach Chris Michaels said, “but we grew to where we wanted to be.”
Benton picked it up in the second quarter, quickly tying the game and taking the lead. The Cardinals outscored the Spoofhounds, 21-8, in the second frame.
The third quarter was even bigger for the Cardinals as they outscored the Spoofhounds 27-7, with seven different players getting in on the scoring in the quarter.
Over the middle two quarters, Benton outscored Maryville by 33 points. Michaels said defensive adjustments helped the Cardinals get on such a run.
“We got to where we didn’t play very good help defense, but we fixed that,” Michaels said. “That’s what ends up making us successful is we play really good defense, and that first quarter isn’t how we play.”
Benton was able to contain most of Maryville’s scoring to its two top players, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon, as they combined for 25 of the team’s 35 points.
Michaels said the Cardinals always try to hang their hat on the defense, and that was on full display Thursday night.
“Our goal is to keep people to 30 (points), no matter who we’re playing,” Michaels said. “If the L.A. Lakers come to town, we’re gonna try to keep them to 30… Holding teams to 30 is a tough thing to do, but we challenge them every single day in practice.”
On top of the defensive performance, Benton senior Jaida Cox fueled the Cardinal offense with a game-high 19 points on the night.
As the Cardinals get into the final stretch of their season, Michaels said they are tuning out the noise and keeping all their focus on the next game.
“We don’t know how many wins we have,” Michaels said. “We don’t talk about our record, we don’t talk about streaks, we don’t talk about anything other than the fact that the next game is coming, so we try to continue to get better and win the next one.”
Benton returns to the court next week, as they continue MEC play on the road against Savannah.
