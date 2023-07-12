The excitement of an upcoming football season continues to build not only across the nation, but right here in St. Joseph. Voluntary work has been put in by multiple teams around the area as players want to start with some work under their feet.
This rings true for Benton Football, a team that is starting from a new foundation ahead of a tough MEC season. Newly hired Benton head football coach Corey Bertini, who was a part of last year’s team as an assistant, is excited for this opportunity.
“It’s a great honor. There’s a lot of pride in the South End, and we’ve really been playing into that with our coaches and our players,” Bertini said. “We’re looking to revive Benton Football and get that winning culture back in the South Side of Saint Joe.”
Before his journey to the Cardinal program, Bertini was a part of Missouri Western Football as a quarterback during the 2016-17 season. During his time, the work with various college coaches and players left an impact on his style of play.
With the offensive mind Bertini possesses, he’s looking to revamp some schemes.
“Our offensive systems are completely new, and guys are picking it up great,” Bertini said. “They’re asking questions, watching a lot of film. We’re having a lot of meetings. Obviously, we still have a long way to go, and each day, you know, we’re stacking it and getting a little better each day, but I’ve been really proud of our guys and really proud of our staff.”
The hiring of a new head coach, which took place back in January, was met by positive feedback among the athletes. The team is coming off a 2022 campaign where the team started the season 3-1 before dropping their remaining six games.
For Jaxson Rich, a young quarterback on the team, he’s excited not only to work alongside a former college quarterback, but to be coached by a positive figure.
“I’m very excited for this year. I feel like he’s just helped me a lot, just as an assistant, and then now being the head coach, we have a lot of chemistry, me and him,” Rich said. “I feel like lots of the kids like him, he’s very easy to play for and he helps a lot.”
A new foundation is being built among the Cardinals, something that has the entire South Side excited. While the team is tackling a new offense and some defensive changes, the team won’t lack in hustle.
“We’re really just looking to feed into that toughness, just being gritty and, you know, never backing down,” Bertini said. “Our kids, they’re tough, man. They bust their butts and we’re just really looking to start from the ground up and build that foundation that we can build on.”
While the season is still down the road, Bertini is embracing each and every day in his new role.
“The whole reason why I got into coaching and teaching is just so I can impact kids’ lives, and this role gives me that ability every single day,” Bertini said. “I’m super fortunate and I’m really looking forward to this year with these guys and hopefully it’ll go well.”
