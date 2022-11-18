The St. Joseph city girls basketball jamboree took place tonight with all four of the area high schools in action at Bishop LeBlond high school.
The night opened with Bishop LeBlond taking on Benton. LeBlond is coming off a successful season last year, going 22-8 and capturing a district championship.
The Cardinals also had a great year last season, posting a 25-6 record and taking second place at state. Benton leaned on Northwest soccer commit Peyton Anderson, who knocked down a big three and facilitated all game as Benton defeated LeBlond 20-14.
Next up was Lafayette taking on Central. The Fighting Irish finished 16-12 last year, their best year in recent memory while Central compiled a 20-8 record and won their district championship. It was a sloppy game from both sides, with plenty of turnovers and fouls leaving the Indians leading 5-4 at the break. Central would pull away later in the game to win this one 23-10.
The third game saw Lafayette facing LeBlond. Lafayette fell behind early to the Golden Eagles, who would lead 15-3 at the break. The Fighting Irish tried to claw their way back into this one but LeBlond was able to cruise to victory, 19-11.
It was Benton’s turn to face Central next. Kelsey Johnson and Peyton Anderson again helped pace the Cardinals, hitting threes and directing traffic to lead Benton over Central, 24-11.
LeBlond would outlast Central 14-11 in game five, putting Benton in position to take home bragging rights with a win over Lafayette.
The Cardinals would do just that, downing Lafayette and going undefeated in this year's City Jamboree.
Benton completes the jamboree with a record of 3-0, while LeBlond goes 2-1, Central finishes 1-2, and Lafayette 0-3.
