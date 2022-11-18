Benton Girls Basketball

Benton senior Peyton Anderson knocks down a free throw at the 2022 city jamboree at Bishop LeBlond high school. 

 Joe Patrick | News-Press

The St. Joseph city girls basketball jamboree took place tonight with all four of the area high schools in action at Bishop LeBlond high school.

The night opened with Bishop LeBlond taking on Benton. LeBlond is coming off a successful season last year, going 22-8 and capturing a district championship.

