MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Benton boys rode a massive second half performance from senior Denver Domann to a 73-53 win over Maryville on Friday at the Hound Pound.
Tied 28-28 after a lackluster first half, Cardinals coach Jared Boone said the team came out of the locker room with some much-needed intensity.
“Maryville’s a tough team to guard, they do a lot of good actions and they caught us off guard with the pace they ran their offense,” Boone said. “At halftime we talked about making those adjustments, and I thought our energy was much better going into the second half.”
Benton (6-2) started the third quarter on a 13-3 run, leading 41-31 before the first Maryville (3-3) timeout. It didn’t get any better by the quarter’s end, as Benton ended up outscoring the Spoofhounds 27-8 in the period.
After not scoring in the first half, Domann drove in a few tough buckets in the third quarter to get eight points on the board. But his night was just beginning. Perhaps known more for his defensive and rebounding ability, the senior forward finished the game leading the team with 21 points.
Boone was glad to see Domann have a big scoring night.
“Denver’s our workhorse. When you say you put your hard hat on and go to work, that’s Denver,” he said. “I tell the boys that the game of basketball rewards effort and hard work and Denver is the epitome of effort and hard work. I’m beyond proud of him.”
The Cardinals dominated the glass in the second half, thanks in large part to the effort of Domann and fellow senior Kason Mauzey. This was a reality not lost on Spoofhounds coach Matt Stoecklein.
“They have size and length. (Domann), he kicked our butts tonight. I mean, holy cow, he was tough inside,” Stoecklein said. “We had nobody who could box him out or who could block him or stop him. He just ran us over.”
With five minutes remaining in the game, Maryville had shrunk the deficit to just 12 points. With the game on the line, Domann put the team on his back. He scored 13 of the team’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, and was a perfect five-for-five shooting from the line in the final period.
“I wanted to do something good, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Domann said. “They gave me the ball when I was open.”
It was an exemplary team effort for the Cardinals, who have had a host of different leaders in scoring throughout the season and had four players finish in double digits against Maryville. With just two losses so far this season, Boone emphasized that his team doesn’t care if it’s Mauzey, Coy or Domann getting the points on the board. They just want the win.
“They don’t care who leads us in scoring, and when someone’s got it going we do a good job as a team of getting that person the ball to make sure they keep it going,” he said.
On Monday, Benton travels to Lutheran South for their next action. The following day, the Spoofhounds have a tough task as they head to Mound City to take on the undefeated Panthers.
