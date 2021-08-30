The Benton Cardinals stopped the defending state champion Maryville Spoofhounds in their season opener, rallying from down one set to win 3-1 Monday night at Springer Gymnasium.
“It was a big deal just to have us play as a family,” Benton senior Alyia Stillman said. “We changed up our lineup and really found something that works for us. It felt really amazing, and it felt like we moved as one.”
The Spoofhounds (0-1) took the momentum early in the first set, jumping out to an early 7-4 lead. The Cardinals (3-1), runners-up in this weekend’s East Atchison tournament, answered the Maryville run with a 9-1 run that saw them take a five-point lead.
The two MEC foes were neck-and-neck through the end of the first set, tying at 21 and then 24. Maryville scored the final two points of the set for their lone win of the night.
“I told them that we have to make sure that when we get a lead or go on a three-point run that we have to keep that momentum because we have a tendency to get down on ourselves,” Benton coach Lauryn Doolan said. “We make it hard on ourselves and we let teams come back, but I will say that my group of girls are fighters and they’re not going to give up easily.”
The Cardinals held the Spoofhounds at bay for most of the second set despite Maryville scoring the first four points. Benton tied the match at one apiece with a 25-22 win in the second set.
The two teams went split the first 10 points of the third set. Benton then took control with a 14-5 run. The Cardinals took the set with a 25-16 win.
The fourth set began similar to the third as the two teams traded leads and were tied at seven different points through the first 20 points scored. The Spoofhounds then pulled out to a lead at 18-14.
Maryville seemed destined to send the match to a fifth set, leading by four and needing just three points to win the set. Benton had different ideas, ending the set with a 7-1 run and winning the match with a 25-23 set win.
“We just all click together so well and it’s such good energy,” Stillman said. “Even when we’re together off the court, it’s just amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.