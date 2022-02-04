The Benton girls avenged an early season loss, locking up Chillicothe defensively to win 55-25 on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
In the third game of the season, Chillicothe (16-4) edged out Benton (14-5) with a 34-28 victory at the Savannah Tournament thanks in large part to a 16-minute scoring drought from the Cardinals. In their home gym, Benton flipped the script.
“What we kept preaching was that in those 16 minutes, we also didn’t give up very many which is what kept us in the first game,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “We kept telling our girls to defend, and they spent a lot of time preparing and with film review.”
The first quarter gave all indications of a similar game from the one back in December, with the Cardinals holding a 7-6 lead by the period’s end. The Cardinals turned the game heavily in their favor in the second, opening on a 12-0 run and entering the locker room leading 21-11.
They further cemented their victory with a 16-4 scoring margin in the third. Senior Lauren Burright exemplified the team’s mentality by pointing to their first half defensive success as particularly crucial to the victory.
“I think we really focused on our press, stuff like that really helped us start strong from the beginning,” she said. “Once we get that momentum it helps us carry that momentum through the game. Starting off strong defensively is really important to us.”
Four Cardinals scored at least eight points in the game, with senior Jaida Cox leading the team with 15.
“It’s so much more fun out there when you have a team that’s not selfish and works so much together as one,” junior Kelsey Johnson said. “It makes us a lot more close.”
Benton will stay in the city Tuesday when they host cross-town rival Lafayette, while Chillicothe will host Savannah.
Chillicothe boys 46, Benton 43
The Hornets withstood a back-and-forth contest, maintaining marginal leads for the majority of the contest and retaking it when it mattered most.
Both teams were on fire out of the gate, combining for nine 3s in the first quarter. They slowed down by the halfway mark, and Chillicothe led 26-23.
Benton took its first lead since early in the first quarter with five minutes remaining, but didn’t hold it for long. A missed shot from Benton forward Kason Mauzey gave the ball back to Chillicothe with 20 seconds left, and they were able to make it a three-point game that the Cardinals weren’t able to match with mere seconds on the clock to respond.
