The No. 1 Benton Cardinals took on the No. 3 Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 3 District 16 Tournament Championship on Monday night and the Cardinals came away victorious, winning three sets to one.
The numbers don’t tell the whole story however, as the Spoofhounds jumped out to early leads in all four sets but weren’t able to hold on to their leads as each set progressed. Both teams were represented well with very loud fan bases who had the Savannah Savages’ gym rocking the entire match. Benton trailed 5-1 in the first set before coming back and tying it at 18 and ultimately winning 25-23.
The second set was a similar story, with Maryville jumping out to a 12-7 lead before the Cardinals came back to tie it at 12 and going on to win 25-23. Maryville dominated the third set, getting up early and then holding the Cardinals to only 14 points. Maryville got out to a hot start again in the fourth set, leading 7-15 before Benton scored eight straight to tie the match at 15. The teams would trade points down the stretch, with neither team leading by more than two before the Cardinals were able to grind out a 25-22 set win and subsequently their first district title since 2017.
“It feels so good. These girls have worked so hard all year and fought through a lot of stuff,” head coach Lauryn Doolan said after the game. “You know, we have one senior, so really a lot of people would look at this as a rebuild year for us, losing four last year. But they have completely turned it around at the end of the season and just dominated. I’m so proud,” she said.
Benton has a 12-0 record at neutral sites/tournament games this year and has won three out of four matches against Maryville this season. On the other side, Maryville finishes their season with a 19-15-2 record after a good run and a very hard fought match tonight.
The Cardinals improve to 24-9-1 on the year and will advance to sectionals this Thursday, October, 27th.
