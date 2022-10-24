The No. 1 Benton Cardinals took on the No. 3 Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 3 District 16 Tournament Championship on Monday night and the Cardinals came away victorious, winning three sets to one.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story however, as the Spoofhounds jumped out to early leads in all four sets but weren’t able to hold on to their leads as each set progressed. Both teams were represented well with very loud fan bases who had the Savannah Savages’ gym rocking the entire match. Benton trailed 5-1 in the first set before coming back and tying it at 18 and ultimately winning 25-23.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

