The Benton Cardinals opened up the regular season against the Maryville Spoofhounds, both prominent teams in the area. Benton had its best season of recent memory last fall, going 24-10-1.
The Spoofhounds, being led by one of the best Northwest Missouri State Bearcat volleyball players of all time, Alyssa Rezac, were looking to avenge last year’s district tournament loss to the Cardinals, but fell in five sets, 3-2.
In the first set, Benton fed off the energy of their student section, jumping out to an early 5-2 run, but Maryville would turn the tides for a split second, taking a 10-9 lead. Cardinals’ Hollie Peters found success at the net, forcing a Spoofhound timeout up 21-17.
The Cardinals were able to tally a victory in the first set, winning 15-18 with Lauren Searcy having a set-winning block.
The second set was a flip of the script, with Maryville jumping out to an early 9-6 lead, but wouldn’t hold onto much longer as Benton clawed back to tie it up. There were multiple chances for Benton to take a lead or tie, but they had trouble getting the ball over the net.
Spoofhounds would hold leads of 15-11 and 20-14, forcing Benton timeouts. Those didn’t work enough to rally, as Maryville took set two by a score of 25-17.
Set three was another strong opening for the Cardinals, as they opened up a 7-3 lead. Benton would keep their foot on the gas, never trailing in the third set. As for Maryville, they struggled to keep the ball in play in the third set, resulting in a 25-19 Cardinal win.
It was a potential game winning set, and Benton was looking to send the Spoofhounds packing early as they zoomed out to a 5-1 lead. The lead wouldn’t be in the Cardinals’ favor for long, as Maryville took a 11-10 lead, and the two kept going back and forth.
At one point in the fourth set, Maryville led 18-16, before Benton regained the lead at 22-20, but Peters couldn’t quite get it over the net, resulting in a game deciding fifth set after dropping set four by a score of 27-25.
The luck would favor the Cardinals, as they took the fifth set and began the season with a tally in the win column. Benton back in action Thursday against Riverside.
