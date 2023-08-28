Benton Volleyball

The Benton Cardinals volleyball team huddles up on Aug. 28 against the Maryville Spoofhounds in a regular season contest at Benton High School.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The Benton Cardinals opened up the regular season against the Maryville Spoofhounds, both prominent teams in the area. Benton had its best season of recent memory last fall, going 24-10-1.

The Spoofhounds, being led by one of the best Northwest Missouri State Bearcat volleyball players of all time, Alyssa Rezac, were looking to avenge last year’s district tournament loss to the Cardinals, but fell in five sets, 3-2.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.