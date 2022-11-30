Benton Girls Basketball

Benton sophomore forward Andrea Simmons sets up a play against Chillicothe during the Savannah Invitational tournament on Wednesday in Savannah, Missouri.

The Benton Cardinals girls basketball team played their second game of the Savannah Invitational Tournament and remained undefeated, beating the Chillicothe Hornets, 47-38.

Benton won their first game of the tournament earlier in the week, beating Smithville 55-36 while leading wire to wire.

