The Benton Cardinals girls basketball team played their second game of the Savannah Invitational Tournament and remained undefeated, beating the Chillicothe Hornets, 47-38.
Benton won their first game of the tournament earlier in the week, beating Smithville 55-36 while leading wire to wire.
It would be a different story in this game as the Cardinals started slow and faced an early 8-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Benton would start to dig out of that hole in the second quarter, cutting the Hornet’s lead to 24-19 at the break.
It was a tale of two halves as Benton would take their first lead of the night with 5:30 left in the third after back-to-back buckets and plenty of defensive stops.
Benton’s tough defense has helped the team dominate games early this year, leading by over 20 points in each of their first two games. The team’s defense shined again in this game, holding the Hornets to only 14 second half points.
The Cardinals knew they would have their hands full against a good Hornets team that they faced in last year’s district championship.
“You have to make a statement,” head coach Chris Michaels said. “And that doesn't mean you have to win by a thousand points, but at the end of the day, they have to know that that's a good basketball team and they're going to give us their best shot. We also know that we're going to give it our best shot. So games like this early in the season are really good testers for your team.”
Michaels said his team strayed away from what they had been working on prior to the game and after they got back on track, they were able to retake the lead and close out the game.
“All offseason and all practice so far we have talked about being able to just sit down and run an offense all the way through and get a really good shot at the end,” Michaels continued. “So what you saw in about the second half of the second quarter is we decided that we were going to run our stuff and find shots that fit us. We were forcing a little bit in the first quarter and when we started to be us, it works out better for us.”
Benton will rematch Chillicothe in the Savannah Invitational title game on Friday.
