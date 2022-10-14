The Benton Cardinals took on the Cameron Dragons tonight but couldn’t pull off the win, falling 28-19.
Benton was looking to get back to .500 and snap their three game losing streak, but instead now sit at 3-5 on the year.
The Cardinals fell into an early 8-0 hole after Cameron running back Hudson Lodder took off for a 40-yard touchdown rush.
Benton kept fighting and started stringing together some plays that resulted in quarterback Jaxson Rich finding Devon Hoffman for the long touchdown to get Benton on the board and within one point.
The Dragons added another touchdown to go up 14-7 in the second quarter.
The Cardinals got the ball back with under a minute remaining in the half and were able to run an excellent two minute drill with Rich finding Landon Stallsworth for a deep completion before calling timeout.
On the very next play, Rich scrambled and then rolled out to his left before taking off and punching in the touchdown from around the 25 yard line with only a few seconds remaining.
While Benton couldn’t keep the Dragons out of the end zone for the first couple of possessions, their defense held up, breaking up the next pair of two point conversions the Dragons attempted.
The Cardinals showed a lot of fight, but Cameron’s defense only allowed six points in the second half, which proved to be the difference.
Benton will look to bounce back and close out their regular season with a win next week when they welcome Chillicothe.
