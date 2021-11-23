Despite being tied late in the third quarter, the Benton boys summoned an excellent closing performance to beat Central 56-45 on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium.
Cardinals senior Kason Mauzey spoke on getting the first win over the Indians of his career.
“In my past three years, we hadn’t beat them at all,” he said. “So to come out and finally beat them for once, especially at home, it just feels great.”
This rivalry has particular significance to Benton (1-0) coach Jared Boone, who is a Benton alumni who had previously coached the Central (0-1) girls basketball team.
“It’s home, I’m back home. This feels good,” Boone said. “I’m glad the boys showed up and played their guts out and I couldn’t be more proud to be a south ender tonight.”
The Cardinals got out to a fast start, burying the Indians under a 12-2 deficit and forcing Central to take a timeout to regroup. Senior Allan Coy did particular damage in the first, scoring 10 points. By the quarter’s end, they led 16-8.
They kept up the defensive intensity in the second, holding the Indians to just five points in that period and entering the half leading 23-13.
The Indians went on a tear in the third, scoring a game-high 17 points in large part to the efforts of senior Trey Main, who had 12 in the third and finished the game with 20. With just over a minute remaining, they had tied the game at 30-30.
But after being held relatively quiet early in the game, Mauzey used his size and athleticism to kickstart another Cardinals run, ending the third quarter with an emphatic steal and jam on the other end to give Benton a 39-30 lead going into the final quarter.
Main discussed why the comeback failed to materialize.
“When we started coming back we were taking good shots and started feeling it,” Main said. “But they just went on another run and we weren’t able to match that, I guess.”
Mauzey piled on the points in the start of the fourth as well, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw. He finished the game with a team-leading 20 points.
Boone made particular note of Mauzey when detailing his squad’s well-rounded team effort, and the leadership of his upperclassmen.
“I love the fire in Kason, that’s something we try to get out of him everyday,” Boone said. “If he’s gonna play like that, we’re gonna be tough to beat.”
When the Cardinals return from Thanksgiving break on November 30th, they’ll compete in the Savannah Invitational. That same night, Central will host Liberty North as they begin conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.