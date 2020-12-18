When the clock ran out on Benton’s 44-42 victory over Maryville on Friday at Springer Gymnasium, the Cardinals took a collective sigh of relief. After a back and forth game in which Benton took a lead late, they gave the Spoofhounds the perfect opportunity for a walk-off 3-pointer.

Thankfully for the home team, sophomore Caden Stoecklein missed the open shot from the top of the arc to win it.

Benton (4-3) junior Carson Newlon was just happy to get another win on the record, no matter how it got done.

“I’m not gonna lie, I thought it was going in. He’s their best player,” he said. “But you know, we got lucky and he missed. A win’s a win.”

After Benton jumped out to a 10-5 lead to kick things off, Maryville (2-1) fought back to a 10-10 game at the end of the first quarter. The deficit rarely extended by more than a few possessions for the majority of the game.

Both teams struggled with fouls early on, with forwards Mark Gustafson and Kason Mauzey finding themselves on the bench much of the first half.

The Cardinals experienced further obstacles toward keeping their leading scorer on the floor in the second half, as Mauzey went down with an ankle injury just minutes into the fourth quarter. It was an unwelcome development for a team facing down the prospect of going against the 6-foot-9 Gustafson without their best big man.

Benton coach Gary Belcher liked the team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“I hope Kason’s gonna be ok, and I was proud of the guys who came in there when he had two fouls in the first half and kept us at arm’s length,” Belcher said. “You can tell how much he means for us when he came in and gave us some energy in the third quarter, but the next man up mentality has to take over.”

Mauzey scored 15 on the night, leading Benton. Stoecklein led the Spoofhounds, also with 15 points.

Tied 34-34 after the injury, the Spoofhounds' zone defense that had given the Cardinals trouble in the first half finally began to crack.

“At times I think we moved the ball pretty well against it, and were able to get some good shots,” Belcher said. “And we got some stuff in transition that we weren’t getting early. Just some ways to find some easy baskets."

Benton resisted the urge to take the low-percentage shot and kept moving the ball, killing clock and avoiding turnovers to help maintain the lead and secure the win.

In spite of the loss, Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein was generally happy with the team's execution given their limited time on the court to this point in the season.

“I told them I was super proud of them. The other day was actually the first time we worked on special situations, and heck we got a great shot. We got a great look, it just didn’t fall and i know he’s frustrated he didn’t make it,” Stoecklein said. “But I’m super proud of the team, coming down to Benton where sometimes we’ve had troubles.”

Benton will be off for Christmas break until 2021, but Maryville will continue next Tuesday as they host Mound City.