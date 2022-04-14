Benton came away with an early finish of city foe Bishop LeBlond, riding a 10-run second inning to a 14-0 run rule victory in five innings Thursday at Hyde Park.
The Cardinals scored first on a sacrifice fly from Korbin Lamb-Bodde, and by the end of the first inning they already led 3-0. Benton (6-7) sophomore Garret Ferrell then struck out three batters in the top of the second to get his team back to the plate.
It had been a tough week for the Cardinals defensively prior to this game, surrendering 15 and 14 runs to Platte County and Savannah, respectively. Coach Johnny Coy says their focus was on throwing more strikes.
"Our defense is stellar, but the one thing we've been struggling with is throwing strikes. You can't defend a walk. We've had some problems and been blown out a few times this year because we just cant throw strikes," he said. "We throw strikes and put the ball in play, we can make some plays and get some guys out."
The Cardinals lit up the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a three-run dinger from freshman Myles Bachali to kick off scoring in the period.
It was the freshman's first home run of his high school career.
"It felt good, really good. I was excited," Bachali said.
From there, the Cardinals scored with consistent base hitting. Seven different batters connected for a hit. Jack Kanacsky also scored on a balk.
Needing just two runs in the fourth to end the game in the bottom of the third, Benton senior Denver Domann connected on a single to drive in Zayne Ulmer. With two outs on the board and bases loaded, Bachali took the plate with an opportunity to end the game. LeBlond (2-8) junior Jake Korell struck him out.
The Golden Eagles avoided early elimination for another inning in the bottom of the fourth, when freshman Jackson CDeBaca was able to strand two Benton runners with a strikeout. But the Eagles needed at least five in the top of the fifth to stay in the game, which proved to be a tall order.
Ferrell pitched all five innings for the Cardinals, finishing with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed. He spoke on building momentum after the big win.
"Throwing strikes is a big deal, the walks sucked but you just have to come back and keep going," he said. "This can go a long way into the next game and the day after that. Just got to keep your head up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.