After a tough loss Tuesday night, the Lafayette boys bounced back for a 69-46 victory over Bishop LeBlond in another crosstown matchup Wednesday night.
The Irish (12-6) improve to 4-1 in MEC play, while the Eagles (15-8) fall to 3-2.
Lafayette was fueled by big nights from juniors Camden Bennett and Mikey Thomas. Bennett led the way with 28 points, while Thomas chipped in 20.
“They played well on both sides of the ball,” Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said. “They picked their shots pretty good tonight and made some big-time buckets.”
Bristol said defense was the key for the Irish in this one. LeBlond’s Chris Guldan, one of the Eagles’ most dangerous scorers, was held to just three points on the evening.
“These kids grow up together, so they know who’s able to do what,” Bristol said. “They look forward to that challenge, and we stepped up today and met the challenge tonight.”
The win comes a night after Lafayette fell to Benton for the first time in 15 years. Bristol said that was a motivating factor for their bounce-back performance Wednesday.
“I was kind of concerned how we were going to play tonight because of that atmosphere from last night and the energy that we had to use in the fourth quarter to get back in the game,” Bristol said. “I think we did pretty good tonight.”
Following up a tough loss with a big victory, Thomas said the Irish hope to build off the momentum and carry it into their matchup with Platte County on Friday night.
“We hadn’t lost to (Benton) in forever, so you gotta get motivated after that,” Thomas said. “We want to protect our home court… I haven’t lost here in the past two years, so this is important to us.”
The Irish host the Pirates on Friday night, as LeBlond returns to the court Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Columbia, where they will face Harrisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.