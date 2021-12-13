Two of the best juniors in the area battled it out Monday night on the North Side, as Camden Bennett and the Lafayette boys squared off with Joe Clark and Mid-Buchanan.
“I knew coming into the game (Clark) was gonna be a tough matchup for me,” Bennett said. “My coaches told me just sit down and play honest defense, try to get him to shoot bad shots, and that’s what I did.”
Bennett got the best of Clark in this one, as Lafayette beat Mid-Buch, 66-39.
Bennett led all scorers with 22 points on the night. He was one of three Lafayette players in double figures.
“Offensively, we were just feeling it tonight,” Bennett said. “Just getting downhill, kicking out to the open shooters, and that’s where the threes came in.”
On the defensive end, Bennett held Clark to just seven points on two made field goals. Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said Bennett has been stepping up his game defensively this season.
“(Bennett)’s made the challenge of guarding the opposing team’s best player, and he’s done that for every game, and he’s done a good job,” Bristol said. “I think that was his maturation process this year. Everyone knows what he can do on offense, but the question mark has always been defense… He’s at the point where he’s wanting to do whatever it takes to get us a W and help us out.”
Despite winning by 27 points, Bennett said the Irish still aren’t satisfied.
“I felt like we could’ve played a little bit better,” Bennett said. “Third quarter, we were slacking just a little bit, but other than that, we were playing what we do and we were playing to our potential.”
As the Irish look ahead, Bristol said his team is building a great foundation for success the rest of the season.
“I think what you saw tonight was just us scratching the surface,” Bristol said. “I think we have to become very consistent in everything that we do, we have to be more detail oriented in everything that we do.”
The Lafayette boys are back in action Saturday at the 12 Courts of Christmas in Kansas City, where they will take on Des Moines Hoover at 4 p.m. at Hy-Vee Arena.
Lafayette girls 40,
Mid-Buchanan 25
The Lafayette girls got back over the .500 mark on the season Monday night as they defeated Mid-Buchanan 40-25.
Lafayette head coach Brad Spinner said it was a great bounce-back performance for his team after losing to Tipton by 25 points Saturday.
“We played a pretty bad defensive game on Saturday,” Spinner said. “The best way to wash a bad defensive game out of your mouth is to come back next game and turn things around, and I thought we did a really good job.”
The Dragons were riding a five-game winning streak into this week, but Spinner said he knew his defense would need to step up to get the job done.
“We had a good defensive game plan that the girls executed really well,” Spinner said. “We did what we needed to do to keep their studs, their horses, from getting going.”
Sophomore Talicia Byrd led the Irish in scoring with 15 points.
Moving forward, Spinner said he wants to continue leaning on the defense to get the Irish in the win column.
“Other than Saturday, I thought we did pretty well (defensively),” Spinner said. “Saturday was a step backwards, but I’m glad we responded tonight and came and did the things that we kind of want to pride ourselves on and be known for, and that’s the defensive side of the ball.
The Lafayette girls are back in action Thursday at Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.