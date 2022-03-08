ATCHISON, Kan. — Heading into the 2021-22 season, Benedictine senior Skylar Washington said returning to the NAIA National Tournament was always a main goal for the Ravens.
They achieved just that, as the Ravens punched their ticket to the NAIA National Tournament last week.
“It feels great, we’re all really excited to be back,” Washington said. “I think we deserved our bid, and we’re ready to go.”
After being eliminated in the first round of the tournament last season, Ravens head women’s basketball coach Chad Folsom said getting back has always been an expectation, as they returned five seniors and three All-Heart Conference players.
“I thought we had a great mix of players, and we’ve played really well all season,” Folsom said. “I thought we had the chance to get here, and it’s nice to see that come to fruition.”
The Ravens enter the tournament with a record of 21-10. Their 21 wins are the most since they won 25 games in the 2017-18 season.
Raven senior Natalie Smaron said the success comes despite losing players to injuries and quarantines throughout the season. While they’ve battled through adversity, Smaron said the Ravens have grown from it.
“We’ve learned a lot throughout the season,” Smaron said. “I think it’s been great for us. It’s been a huge learning curve, and I think it’s prepared us well for nationals.”
Awaiting the Ravens in the first round of the national tournament is Concordia (Neb.). One of the more successful programs in the country, Concordia has made 11-straight national tournaments, including winning a national title in 2019.
“They’re a good team, very experienced, well coached,” Folsom said. “Their team is similar to us, in that we both play hard, we both defend well… I expect it’s gonna be a battle.”
In order for the Ravens to come out on top, Folsom said they will lean on their defense, which ranked second in the Heart Conference for points allowed per game this season. Along with the defense, he said they will look to be efficient on offense.
“Both sides of the ball, I think we’ve been playing well,” Folsom said. “I think our field goal and our shot selection has been a lot better this year. We share till we get a good shot, and I think our execution on offense has been solid.”
As the Ravens gear up for their meeting with Concordia on Friday, Smaron said they will bring a lot of energy coming in.
“I think we’ve prepared well, and I think we know to focus on the film a little bit more this year,” Smaron said. “If we just come out with confidence, I think we should win then.”
Washington said if they trust their preparation, the Ravens can improve on last year’s finish this time around.
“We just gotta play how we know how to play,” Washington said. “Run our offense well, be intense on defense and just play how we know how to play.”
Benedictine will face Concordia on Friday afternoon in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
