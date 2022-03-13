No. 5 Campbellsville (Kent.) connected on 64 percent from the floor in the first half on Saturday against Benedictine, ending the Ravens' season in the second game of the NAIA National Tournament with a 74-44 loss.
Benedictine was able to get their offense going in the third quarter, but they could never overcome the hot start by the Tigers.
Two storylines for the Ravens heading into the game were centered around their pair of senior post players – Aly Brzozowski and Natalie Smaron. Brzozowski entered the game needing 16 points to reach 1,000 career points while Smaron entered the game needing 6 rebounds to tie the Ravens all-time career record.
Smaron finished the game with 8 rebounds to move her career total to 893 to break the previous record held by former Raven Lexie Villegas. Villegas played from 2014-2018 and set the previous career mark at 891.
The Tigers were able to break the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Ravens 26-8 to take a 41-16 lead into halftime.
The Ravens connected on 37.5% from beyond the arc in the third quarter as they connected on four 3-pointers in the half, matching the four of the Tigers.
Brzozowski finished with 10 points and was matched as the Ravens' leading scorer by Skylar Washington who scored her 10 points. Aaliyah Raines scored seven points while Smaron added six points to her team-high rebound total to round out the Ravens day.
The Ravens finish their season at 22-11 with their 12th overall NAIA Tournament appearance.
