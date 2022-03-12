HAYS, Kan. — When push came to shove early in Saturday’s NCAA Division II Central Region semifinal, Missouri Western didn’t have an answer.
No. 6-seeded Nebraska-Kearney pummeled the No. 7 Griffons for more than eight minutes, jumping out to a 20-6 lead.
Then, one of the best benches in the country took matters into its own hands. Over the final 31:30, Western outscored UNK by 27 points, getting 37 points from its reserves in a 72-59 win against the Lopers to advance to Monday’s regional championship.
It’s the first Sweet 16 appearance for Western (23-9) since 1997.
“If you don't meet that toughness at the same level, you're going to get taken advantage of,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “We were not very tough to start that game … and I just thought we responded. We brought some people off the bench.”
Freshman Josie Weishaar specifically gave the Griffons a boost of energy. After playing 15 total minutes over the past five games, she scored 15 points off the bench in 16 minutes, drilling three 3-pointers.
Whitaker and Wesihaar didn’t know she was in for a big role Saturday night in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
"When my name gets called, I just try to go out there and help my team out in any way I can,” Weishaar said. “Whether it's giving them the fighting mentality and trying to out-tough them … a lot of it was like the effort and the toughness in the beginning.”
Weishaar and graduate Jaelyn Haggard, who made five 3s on Friday, came off the bench to hit back-to-back triples and help the Griffons cut the deficit to eight at 22-14 after one.
Sophomore Brionna Budgetts hit a stepback jumper to go ahead midway through the second quarter, taking their first lead of the game at 25-24. She went on to score a game-high 17 points after scoring 19 on Friday.
“When we came, Bri told me she was going to pack her game this time,” Whitaker said. “She did. You can tell when Bri is in the zone.”
UNK briefly took a 30-29 lead before two layups by Budgetts helped the Griffons to a 35-30 lead at the break.
While freshman Alyssa Bonilla made her imprint on the first half, she dominated out of the locker room. She finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, making plays all night on defense and dictating the tempo.
"So many emotions. I can't even describe it in words,” Bonilla said. “It's like, 'Wow, we're actually playing.' I love the energy we have right now. We're just gonna keep it going."
The Griffon lead was only 49-46 after the third, with the Lopers tying the game once at 42. Trinity Law and Klaire Kirsch each hit 3-pointers for UNK around a Weishaar 3 to keep the game at one possession, but a Budgetts and-one gave the Griffons a multi-score lead the rest of the night.
Senior Corbyn Cunningham finished with 12 points and nine rebounds while helping limit the Lopers’ paint offense. After making nine shots in the first quarter, UNK made just 14 the rest of the game, shooting under 38% each frame.
Western advances to face No. 1 Fort Hays State at 7 p.m. Monday in the Sweet 16 for a shot to go to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Elite Eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.