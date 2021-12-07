At one time, playing softball at the next level was something Central senior Chloe Bell said she wasn’t sure was going to happen for her.
“I didn’t really think I’d get this opportunity, but it’s a great opportunity to have,” Bell said. “I’m really excited to be a part of the team.”
When North Central Missouri College came calling, Bell took advantage, signing to join the Pirates softball program Tuesday.
Bell said when it comes to NCMC, she enjoys the tight-knit community she will be joining.
“You’ll get familiarized really easily, it’s very personal,” Bell said. “Being in a smaller classroom will be very beneficial to my studies and getting to know people.”
Bell was a four-year starter for the Indians at third base. She was a key player in Central’s best season ever in 2021 as the Indians won a program-record 26 games and finished as runners-up in the Class 5 District 8 Tournament.
Bell becomes the third member of the Indians’ softball team to take their talents to the next level this season. Bell joins Myah Dwyer, who signed with Lincoln last month, and Jaylee Wilson, who is committed to join the Iowa Hawkeyes, as Indians going on to play in college.
As they move on, Bell said she has a lot of great memories to look back on.
“With Myah and Jaylee, we were the only starting freshmen my freshman year, and we’ve been starting all four years,” Bell said. “I’m sad to see them go, but it was fun.”
Bell said she hopes to be a role model for future student-athletes coming through Central with aspirations to compete at the next level.
“I think it’s very important to be a leader in your environment,” Bell said. “Being one of these individuals, it’s a really great opportunity to show people that, yeah, you can come from a smaller town and smaller school and step up and go to the next level in whatever you want to do.”
Bell will be joined at NCMC by Savannah’s Kaylence Cook, who signed to join the Pirates on Tuesday, as well. Cook was an All-MEC and All-District center fielder for the Savages this past season.
Stillman signs to play volleyball at MNU
Benton senior Alyia Stillman said she set the goal to play at the college level long ago.
“I’ve actually had the dream since sixth grade that this could go to the next level,” Stillman said. “I didn’t have a single doubt about that. As long as I work hard enough, I can get to where I wanna be.”
The dream came true Tuesday, as Stillman signed to play volleyball at Mid-America Nazarene University.
Stillman said the people at MNU made her feel at home from the very start.
“The coaches, the players, they love each other so much,” Stillman said. “(MNU head coach Molly Karagyaurov) just has so much passion for the game, it makes it so much more fun to play, to be around, to be with, I just love it.”
Stillman eclipsed the 1,000 career kills mark this past season, playing for first year head coach Lauren Doolan at Benton. The Cardinals went on a six-match unbeaten streak leading into the district tournament, where they made it to the semifinals.
“(Doolan) helped drive us to be more than we thought we could be,” Stillman said. “Lauren was amazing, and she transitioned very well.”
As she heads to the next level, Stillman said she can’t wait to see her dream finally come true.
“I am over the top excited,” Stillman said, “and I feel just so blessed to have this opportunity.”
