As he returns to northwest Missouri, former Missouri Western defensive coordinator Wes Bell says it’s a bit of a homecoming.
“The most time I’ve ever spent anywhere in my entire life was in St. Joe,” Bell said. “It is kind of like home, going back to that northwest Missouri area.”
Bell found his new home in Cameron, as he was named head football coach of the Dragons last week. As he returns to the area, he says he is excited to build on the winning culture at Cameron.
Bell comes to Cameron after three seasons coaching at El Dorado High School in Kansas. Prior to that, Bell notched 12 seasons of MIAA experience under his belt, including three at Central Missouri and nine at Missouri Western.
In his time coaching the Griffons, Bell spent two seasons as defensive coordinator, leading the Griffons to becoming one of the top defensive units in the MIAA, putting together two of the best seasons in program history.
In 2019, Bell returned to high school coaching for the first time since his first job after graduating from Emporia State, where he played defensive line.
After having success in the college ranks, Bell said coaching in high school is a different challenge.
“You’re either ok at what you do, or you don’t have a job in the MIAA anymore,” Bell said. “I was fortunate to be there for a while, so I was ok. I had some good players that made me look pretty smart.”
In his three seasons at El Dorado, Bell led the Wildcats to a record of 10-16, including one winning season in 2020, their first since 2000.
As he was searching for a new opportunity, Bell said a friend of his reached out to him about the job at Cameron, and he was excited for the opportunity.
“I had interviewed and was offered a job here in Kansas, but the timing wasn’t good, it wasn’t a good fit,” Bell said. “I know enough people still in the region, they filled me in, and as soon as I expressed any interest, it caught like wildfire.”
Bell said part of the draw to Cameron was the history of success, as the Dragons have a state championship under their belts, and positive experiences coaching kids from Cameron while at Western.
Another draw for him, Bell said, was keeping his family close together. Bell’s son, Gavin, is signed to play football at Northwest next season, and Bell said bringing his wife and younger son closer to his oldest was a positive.
“It doesn’t hurt my heart, and I know it doesn’t hurt my wife’s heart, to be a little bit closer,” Bell said. “It was a good fit.”
As he steps into the new role, Bell has already met with players and parents at Cameron. After talking to people in the community, he said he’s ready to get started on preparing for the new season and continuing a winning culture at Cameron.
“Once you start talking to folks, they’re ready to do what it takes to get everything going in the right direction,” Bell said. “I felt like there was a commitment, and they’re ready to rock and roll and take the steps necessary.”
