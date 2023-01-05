It could be an exciting Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena, as the Griffons of Missouri Western will travel 45 miles north to take on No.5-ranked Northwest Missouri State.
The Bearcats haven't had much slow them down this season, given they only have one loss 14 games into their season. Northwest has been impressive under Ben McCollum, especially against the Griffons, who's 25-2 overall against Western in his tenure.
“They're just really good defensively, you know, they play extremely hard. They've got good kids that really want to be good and want to win,” McCollum said. “They're a tough, tough team, and, you know, we'll have our hands full.”
While Western ranks in the top half of the MIAA in total defense, allowing an average of 64 points, the Bearcats are very successful at home. They’ve captured eight consecutive home wins in a row, and are 7-0 this season.
Despite the dominance, Northwest is still ready for a gritty Griffon team.
“It's always exciting because Mac (Ben McCollum) gets excited too, so he gets us going and we'll be ready,” sophomore guard Isaiah Jackson said. “Just like any other game that we're going into, just focusing on going 1-0.”
Offensively, the ’Cats are ranked third in the MIAA averaging nearly 80 points a game. Northwest is the best field goal shooting team in the country at 54.6% and have shot 50% or better in 11 of its 14 games.
St. Joseph native Diego Bernard is ranked seventh in the conference for scoring, averaging 16 points per game. The Bearcats also have three athletes in the top 10 in the conference for field goal percentage.
“I think preparation, a lot of shooting like today, just getting in the mornings, just shooting a lot,” Jackson said. “That's the kind of the guys that Mac recruits, guys that can shoot, guys that are stretch bigs. Knowing that I can dish to anybody at any time is really wonderful.”
While the offense is running efficiently, McCollum still believes work can be done on the defensive side of the ball. This may be a shock to some, as the Bearcats are ranked tenth in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 60.4 points per game.
With the new year, McCollum has a New Year's resolution for his team.
“Just making sure that we continue to create good habits. Too often you think, you just assume, ‘okay, we'll just get trophies, we'll just do this,’” McCollum said. “But in reality, it's more of make sure we give consistent effort, make sure our motor consistently runs, that sort of thing.”
As of Jan, 3, Northwest's 13 wins this season are tied for the most victories in the nation among NCAA Division II teams, and the ’Cats have only suffered 14 losses in the last seven seasons.
Some teams may become complacent with success, but the Bearcats know they can't take a night off.
“We know that we're going to get their best shot just because they're playing us, a lot of people do that against us,” Jackson said. “We just have to stick with it and fight through adversity.”
