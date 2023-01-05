Ben McCollum

News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum yells at his players versus Augusta in the NCAA Division II National Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

 By Micaela Dea

It could be an exciting Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena, as the Griffons of Missouri Western will travel 45 miles north to take on No.5-ranked Northwest Missouri State.

The Bearcats haven't had much slow them down this season, given they only have one loss 14 games into their season. Northwest has been impressive under Ben McCollum, especially against the Griffons, who's 25-2 overall against Western in his tenure.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

