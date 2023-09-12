Northwest Football

Northwest running back Jay Harris celebrates with a teammate in the endzone after scoring on a run play at Bearcat Stadium against Emporia State in 2023.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Top-ranked Northwest Missouri State suffered their first loss of the season to No. 18 Emporia State last week, breaking a 29-game win streak against the Hornets since 1994.

Not only did the Bearcats suffer a loss on their home turf, but they had to work through some crucial injuries which will carry on throughout the year.

