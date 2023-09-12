Top-ranked Northwest Missouri State suffered their first loss of the season to No. 18 Emporia State last week, breaking a 29-game win streak against the Hornets since 1994.
Not only did the Bearcats suffer a loss on their home turf, but they had to work through some crucial injuries which will carry on throughout the year.
The Bearcats have had obstacles and setbacks flare up already into the young season, but head coach Rich Wright, who has spent 19 years with the Bearcats, knows how to rally a team.
The lopsided 33-13 loss dropped the Bearcats to 13th in the national poll, but the season is still young.
“Friday was a tough day, I’m not going to lie about that,” Wright said. “The good thing about football, which is indicative of life, is if you spend too much time looking in the rearview mirror, you miss what’s in front of you.”
The opponent now standing in the way is the Fort Hays State Tigers, who also enter the contest at 1-1. Northwest has won three straight in the series and the Bearcats are 7-0 when playing in Hays, Kansas.
Even more impressive, Northwest has not lost consecutive games since the 2017 season.
“We’re not looking at any games ahead, that’s kind of how our approach of the season was, just taking it one game at a time,” defensive lineman Kobe Clayborne said. “We know we have that lost there and our backs are against the wall, but now we just really need to hone in on ourselves and the details.”
The target on the backs of the Bearcats is a bit wider now after Northwest starting quarterback Mike Hohensee suffered a leg injury against the Hornets. The newest depth chart has sophomore Chris Ruhnke starting, but Wright said redshirt freshman Henry Martin is still in the mix to start and or play.
Last week, Ruhnke completed seven passes for 98 yards with four interceptions. Martin came in later in the contest, and had five completions for 75 yards, one interception and one rushing touchdown.
“They both did good things. You know, two of Chris’s interceptions were actually protection busts where he took traffic right away and tried to get rid of the ball,” Wright said. “He just didn’t do it correctly. It’s going to be how they practice this week. It’ll make the decision which way we go.”
Having seen both quarterbacks play, the team knows the young guys will need some live action to keep growing and improving. Despite preparing to have Hohensee start the entirety of the year, nothing will change offensively with two new faces.
“I think what you have to do is you have to accentuate what those guys do well,” Wright said. “You know, that’s going to be the key for us, but as far as changing schematically who we are, that’s been defined. We can’t change an entire system around one person playing.”
Northwest will take on the Fort Hays State Tigers at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Hays, Kansas.
