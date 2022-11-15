Northwest Missouri State, with the other Division II football programs around the nation, wrapped up their regular season last Saturday.
While the Bearcats still have the postseason to look forward to, multiple MIAA regular season awards were given out Nov. 15, including MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. The recipient for this year’s award was Northwest senior defensive end Elijah Green.
“I don't think it's fully sunk in yet, but obviously it's an amazing thing. You know, guys like Sam Roberts, Collin Bevins, Spencer Phillips that have won this award, like my name doesn't deserve to be with those guys,” Green said. “But it's an awesome opportunity to be recognized for that award. This is a great achievement.”
Last season, the defensive end played in 13 games and tallied eight total tackles. This year was a huge step, as Green finished the regular season with 49 total tackles, and led the MIAA with 21 tackles for loss and 11 total sacks on the season.
“He was a solid starter a year ago and a key contributor to our run in the national playoffs last season,” head coach Rich Wright said. “But the transformation that he's made between last year and this year is remarkable, and it goes back to his work ethic and his desire.”
The Maryville native was originally being recruited as a linebacker, but Wright and linebackers coach Chad Bostwick noticed Green's skill set could be better used on the line. The two coaches were looking more for speed, while Green was more of a “plug guy.”
The guidance from teammates like Zach Howard helped shape Green, and he then took it upon himself to become one of the best defensive lineman to ever play at Northwest.
“I just wanted to play, I didn't care where it was at. I remember I was just a freshman and coach was like, ‘well, you'll be a two d-lineman, you know, today, just being there,’” Green said. “So it's like, ‘oh, my gosh, why would I not, you know what I mean?”
Before the Bearcats hit the playoffs, Green sits at 103 total tackles. 32.5 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks in his career.
Multiple people close to Green have reached out to share their excitement and congratulations, but no one was as excited as his mother when he gave her a call this morning.
My mom was like screaming. She was in the middle of teaching and she was like, ‘hold on, I got to get another teacher to teach the class real quick, I'm going to lock myself in my closet.’” Green said. She was screaming and crying and all that, you know, she hasn't stopped texting me, and I told her that at like seven this morning, so it's been quite a day for her indeed.”
Green is the third consecutive Bearcat to win the award and 12th since 2000. Northwest will take on Ouachita Baptist Tigers on Nov. 19 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
