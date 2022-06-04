The St. Joseph Mustangs struggled at the plate in the second game of their series against Nevada, losing 3-0 in ten innings on Saturday at Phil Welch despite exceptional pitching.
Mustangs (1-2) coach Johnny Coy was critical of the team's hitting approach after their 13-3 victory over Nevada on Friday, and their no run performance the night after has not assuaged his frustrations.
"We looked lost at the plate. Our guys didn't seem like they were into it all that much, I don't know what it was," he said. "We took a lot of fastballs for strikes throughout the whole game and we weren't able to put many solid hits in play. Scoring zero runs in ten innings is never good."
The Mustangs struggled to get on base period in the game, only advancing a runner past second three times. Their first scoring opportunity came with bases loaded and one out on the board in the bottom of the sixth, but Tyler Petrosino and Tino Salgado struck out in consecutive at bats.
Mustangs veteran Micah Diamond started on the mound, accumulating 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched. Newcomer Ty Hilsabeck stepped in for the top of the seventh and struck out the side, and the two remaining relief pitchers held the Griffons to zero runs in regulation. By the game's end, Mustangs pitchers accumulated 15 strikeouts.
In the tenth inning, a three RBI double from Nevada's Sam Manwarren allowed the Griffons to take the first lead of the game. The Mustangs loaded the bases with timely walks and ground balls, but a line drive to first base that would have driven in at least two was snagged by Nevada, and Salgado struck out looking to seal the loss in the game's final at bat.
Coy spoke on the pitching and the state of the team.
"Our bats are gonna come around, I know for sure they are. And when we do we're going to be a really tough team to beat because our pitching has been lights out so far," Coy said. "Through the first three games, they've been really good."
The Mustangs will travel to Nevada for the final game of their series on Sunday.
