The St. Joseph Mustangs were held without a run over the first seven innings Sunday night in Joplin, Missouri, falling 4-1 to the Outlaws.

The Mustangs went down in the order to begin the game before Garrett Chun’s RBI double gave Joplin a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs loaded the bases in the third, but a Michael Paule brought an end to the inning.


After leaving a runner stranded in the top of the frame, Joplin loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and added runs on a single and a fly out for a 3-0 lead.

St. Joseph had another opportunity with runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, but the Outlaws got a ground out from Noah Bodenhausen to prevent any damage.

Joplin struck with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the stanza, adding a run on a fielder’s choice.

With Brady Holden on third, Mustangs third baseman Dylan Carey doubled to center field for their first run. The Mustangs couldn’t do anymore damage with back-to-back strikeouts.

St. Joe put two aboard in the ninth, but Holden struck out representing the potential game-tying run.

The Mustangs finished with just four hits. Liam Bailey (3) and Chun (2) led the Outlaws. Chun totaled three RBIs.

St. Joseph is off Monday before a Tuesday doubleheader at Clarinda.

