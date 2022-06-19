MINK LEAGUE | Joplin 4, St. Joseph 1 Bats go quiet as Mustangs fall to Joplin, 4-1 By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email Jun 19, 2022 Jun 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Joseph Mustangs were held without a run over the first seven innings Sunday night in Joplin, Missouri, falling 4-1 to the Outlaws.The Mustangs went down in the order to begin the game before Garrett Chun’s RBI double gave Joplin a 1-0 lead.The Mustangs loaded the bases in the third, but a Michael Paule brought an end to the inning.After leaving a runner stranded in the top of the frame, Joplin loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and added runs on a single and a fly out for a 3-0 lead.St. Joseph had another opportunity with runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, but the Outlaws got a ground out from Noah Bodenhausen to prevent any damage.Joplin struck with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the stanza, adding a run on a fielder’s choice.With Brady Holden on third, Mustangs third baseman Dylan Carey doubled to center field for their first run. The Mustangs couldn’t do anymore damage with back-to-back strikeouts.St. Joe put two aboard in the ninth, but Holden struck out representing the potential game-tying run.The Mustangs finished with just four hits. Liam Bailey (3) and Chun (2) led the Outlaws. Chun totaled three RBIs.St. Joseph is off Monday before a Tuesday doubleheader at Clarinda. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mustang St. Joseph Joplin Baseball Sport Garrett Chun Dylan Carey Brady Holden Joe Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports ANPN Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Olivia Rogers, North Platte Sports Chiefs announce 2022 training camp dates +3 High School ANPN Baseball Player of the Year: Ty Hilsabeck, Savannah Sports ANPN Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Riley Blay 1:46 Staying hot this week but rain is on the way 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
