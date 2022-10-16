Missouri Western football snapped a four-game skid with a 23-16 road victory against Northeastern State on Saturday.
Even though the Riverhawks were one of the bottom two teams in the MIAA standings heading into Saturday’s contest, they gave the Griffons a run for their money.
In the first half, Western looked to have the same struggle of putting points on the board that they’ve had in the previous two weeks. Just six points from field goals was all they could muster in the half. Luckily for the Griffons, their defense was able to shutout Northeastern State in the first half to give them a lead heading into the final 30 minutes.
In the second half, the Riverhawks clawed their way back in a big way to put the Griffons on their heels. Northeastern scored 16 unanswered points to take a 16-6 with 13:48 left to play in the game.
Western sophomore quarterback Ty Baker stepped in for uninjured starter Reagan Jones late in the third quarter and was able to help the Griffons rally to victory.
With the score 16-9 in favor of Northeastern, Baker used his rushing ability to score a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 7:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Western would then go on to score a touchdown on their next offensive possession to take a 23-16 lead, which would ultimately be enough to capture the victory.
The Griffons netted 339 yards of total offense including 143 on the ground. The Western defense added two sacks in the game. They’ll travel to top-seeded Pittsburg State next Saturday.
