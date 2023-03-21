The 2023 Division II Women’s Elite Eight and Final Four are being held in the Civic Arena in Downtown St. Joseph, with four teams surviving Monday’s action to stay alive for a national championship.
It’s the first time since 2011 that St. Joe has hosted a NCAA tournament event, and a lot has changed since. Civic Arena received a new scoreboard, seats and lights to make the experience more memorable.
One team still fighting for their chance at a national championship, the Ashland Eagles, feel honored to be playing in the community of St. Joseph.
“I’ve been able to be a part of five elite eight now, and this is by far one of the best ones I’ve been at,” Ashland head coach Kari Pickens said. “Just the venue here is really, really cool. It’s big enough to where you feel like it’s really special.”
Pickens is in her fifth season at the helm. She currently has her Eagles at 35-0, and was the Great Midwest Coach of the Year last season.
Since her and the team stepped foot in St. Joe, one thing has not only impressed her, but her family as well.
“I’ve had several of my family members say that they’ve just had people from the community who came to watch because they wanted to watch some great women’s basketball,” Pickens said. “That’s so cool to be able to have this in a city where the people want to be involved and want to support women’s basketball.”
Even the kids in the community are getting involved, as Truman Middle School was a host school for the Eagles. They spent time creating crafts for the team, something that stuck with sophomore Zoe Miller.
“It’s been awesome here. I mean, St. Joe, we went there and got to interact with the kids,” Miller said. “They made a sign for us and then also they decorated the hotel for us, which was so cool. It just made us feel so welcomed and special.”
Although different divisions, women’s college basketball just completed its most-viewed regular season on ESPN in eight years, continuing a viewership surge for women’s sports.
With the continued support, Pickens is thankful that a community like St. Joe could host this special event.
“College is where I kind of learn more about the discrepancies in women’s athletics, but I think that we’re definitely taking steps in the right direction,” Pickens said. “St. Joe has been a great place to help advocate for that.”
The eagles will take on last year’s champion Glenville State for a spot in the national championship. For anyone unfamiliar with Ashland, they describe themselves as…
“We work together in everything we do, we definitely try to be a light for everyone and anyone, and we always do it in love for each other,” Miller said. “For (the) fans, for anyone who comes and supports us.”
The No.4 Glenville State Pioneers will look to take down the undefeated Ashland Eagles for a spot in the 2023 national championship Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Civic Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.