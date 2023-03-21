Ashland Eagles

The Ashland Eagles listen to head coach Kari Pickens during a timeout in the NCAA Division II Women’s’ Elite Eight on March 20 in St. Joseph.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The 2023 Division II Women’s Elite Eight and Final Four are being held in the Civic Arena in Downtown St. Joseph, with four teams surviving Monday’s action to stay alive for a national championship.

It’s the first time since 2011 that St. Joe has hosted a NCAA tournament event, and a lot has changed since. Civic Arena received a new scoreboard, seats and lights to make the experience more memorable.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

