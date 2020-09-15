JONESBORO, Ark. | Arkansas State’s home football game against Central Arkansas has been pushed back from Saturday to Oct. 10.

Arkansas State made the announcement in a news release Tuesday, saying the team cannot assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability. The statement did not say if the postponement was COVID-19 related, but the program said the “health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first.”

All tickets purchased will be honored on the new date.