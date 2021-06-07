Eight players from northwest Missouri took advantage of Monday’s qualifier for the Missouri Amateur Championship and will compete in the event later this summer.

Missouri Western’s Jett Simmons (Gallatin) finished two strokes back of first and tied for fourth with a 3-under 69 at Swope Park. Connor Knabe won the event with a 5-under 67.

Bishop LeBlond sophomore Sam Schoeberl qualified with an even-par 72, becoming one of the youngest competitors at the Missouri Amateur, which takes place June 22-27 at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.

LeBlond will be well represented as former Golden Eagle Hank Lierz, a golfer currently a KU, and recent graduate Jeff Johnston tied for 11th at 1-over par. Johnston will compete at Missouri Western next season.

Caleb Carter and Brian Haskell finished at 2-over to tie for 15th. Tyler Hausman came in at 3-over, with Don Chancey at 4-over, all making the cut.

Missouri Western commit Brooks Baldwin (Warrensburg) also tied for eighth at even par.

Brad Nurski was an automatic qualifier as a former champion, winning the Missouri Amateur Championship three times and most recently in 2018.

Qualifiers also took place in New Bloomfield, Springfield and Sikeston on Monday. A final qualifier will take place next week.