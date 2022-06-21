The 49th Highland Classic at the St. Joseph Country Club on Tuesday brought golfers from all over northern Missouri for the 18-hole scramble. Erin Priddy and Trish Herzog clinched the 2022 championship after finishing second in last year's event.
"We were both striking the ball well, though we didn't sink a lot of putts," Priddy said. "We absolutely love this tournament and these ladies do an outstanding job."
Priddy and Herzog needed extra golf to walk away as champions. The co-champions went to a playoff with Jacque Blankenship and Kathy Seber after ending the 18 holes both tied at 69.
"When I have a partner like Jacque, I expect to win because she is darn good," Seber said. "I think we played as good as we could have. We had one bogey that we shouldn't have had and at the end, we needed one stroke."
The four players went back-and-forth through the first two holes of the playoff. Priddy and Herzog clinched the title on the third hole of the playoff round.
"I made the comment on the course that I thought we played pretty steady but we couldn't get putts to fall," Herzog said. "We've come up here years and scrambled all day long and scored so much better. A lot of it comes down to putting. It was hot, but we had a nice breeze and some clouds and everybody was in the same boat as we were."
Denise Huff and Heather Acree finished third behind the top two pairs with a score of 73. Kim Carson and Martha Waits finished first in the second flight with a score of 78.
The tournament's third flight was won by Michelle Hicks and Sue Wilder with a score of 82. Bonnie Huge and Judie Phillips finished second in the flight with the same score. First place in the flight was decided by a coin flip due to ties across all four scorecards. There was a four-way tie for third with a score of 83.
Julie Spain and Linda Swain finished first in the fourth flight with a score of 86. The fourth flight had its top four pairs all finish with a score of 86.
In the tournament's final flight, Ellen Bolger and Kathy Shirley finished in first with a score of 92. Glenna Hulett and Mary Beth Alpers finished second in the fifth flight.
"It was great for as hot as it was in the afternoon," Tournament chairman Jackie Runyan said. "We worry about this every year because it can either be really hot, or it's raining."
Runyan credited those around her for helping the tournament become the success that it is. Tuesday was Runyan's 20th time overseeing the tournament and said that the tournament has become a finely oiled machine.
"They all know what they're doing, and they do it well," Runyan said.
