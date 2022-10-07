FAUCETT, Mo — Thanks to quarterback Xavier Arambula's three rushing touchdowns, undefeated Mid-Buchanan edged out Hamilton 21-8 on Friday at Mid-Buchanan High School.

Dragons coach Aaron Fritz noted that Hamilton (1-6) was a quality opponent after Mid-Buchanan's (7-0) victory over North Platte last week. Despite the significant difference in their records, the game lived up to his billing.


