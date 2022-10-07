FAUCETT, Mo — Thanks to quarterback Xavier Arambula's three rushing touchdowns, undefeated Mid-Buchanan edged out Hamilton 21-8 on Friday at Mid-Buchanan High School.
Dragons coach Aaron Fritz noted that Hamilton (1-6) was a quality opponent after Mid-Buchanan's (7-0) victory over North Platte last week. Despite the significant difference in their records, the game lived up to his billing.
"I'm proud of our kids man, that was not a 1-5 football team on film. They have progressively gotten more healthy, they play hard, fast and physical. And they're nasty in the right ways," Fritz said. "I'm proud of our kids for coming out and fighting because that was a physical, physical football game."
The Dragons fumbled the ball away on their first possession, but after a quick stop on defense, Xavier Arambula scrambled free for a long touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead, and he bullied in for a three-yard touchdown early in the second quarter as the Dragons extended their lead to 14-0.
In the first half, the Hornets struggled to move the ball and the two-score deficit seemed significant. But Hamilton managed their best drive of the day on their first possession of the second half, capping it off with an 8-yard sweep for a score by junior Clay Finch to make it 14-8.
The two teams traded turnovers with a turnover on downs for Hamilton and a pick by senior Treyson Burke off of a deep Arambula pass. Late in the fourth quarter, Hamilton was driving for what could have been a go ahead score when junior Porter Pearson picked off Hamilton quarterback Titus McBee on fourth down, running it back into Hamilton territory and setting up another Arambula touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.
"It was a huge momentum change, we really needed it," Aramabula said. "Our kids really wanted this and we didn't want to lose of course. We've got a huge game next week and we did not want a loss going into that."
Hamilton was not able to score in the game's final two minutes, with another interception by McBee to Dragons sophomore Jackson Sauvage sealing the game.
It's been a long road for the Hornets, who suffered lopsided losses early in the season to Gallatin and Lafayette County but have rebounded to become a significantly feistier team in recent weeks.
Coach Andrew Lloyd spoke on their performance.
"You lose by 13 to the third-ranked team in the state, we have a lot of young guys out here and if you don't think we've grown since we got rocked early in the season, we've grown a ton," he said. "I'm proud of my kids, love my kids, and I'm excited about the direction the program is going."
Mid-Buchanan will travel to Gower to take on East Buchanan next week. It has all the makings of a memorable battle between KCI heavyweights, and Arambula says he's had them on his mind since the Bulldogs eliminated the Dragons in districts last in their last meeting.
"Of course that game's been in the back of my head since last year," he said. "I'm just ready to play, I want a piece of them."
Meanwhile. Hamilton will fight for their second victory of the season when they travel to face winless Plattsburg.
