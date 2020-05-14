Sumo wrestler dies from coronavirus
A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died on Wednesday from the coronavirus.
The Japan Sumo Association confirmed the death and identified the wrestler as Shoubushi, whose real name was Kiyotaka Suetake. The association said he died of multiple-organ failure.
He is reported to have been the first sumo wrestler to die from the virus, and among the youngest to die in Japan.
The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan was canceled earlier this month over fears of further spreading the virus.
S. Korea women’s golf begins with no fans
SEOUL, South Korea | The South Korean women’s golf tour is starting up again with the KLPGA Championship opening on Thursday, an event that will be played without fans on the course.
Women’s golf in South Korea joins Korea’s professional baseball and soccer leagues, which already have restarted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament at the Lakewood Country Club located east of the capital Seoul was originally schedule for April 30 through May 3.
Former NBA player McCarthy dies at 86
BUFFALO, N.Y. | John McCarthy, who won an NBA title with 1964 Boston Celtics and helped the Canisius Golden Griffins to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in the 1950s, has died. He was 86.
Canisius announced that McCarthy died Saturday of natural causes in the Buffalo suburbs, where he grew up and lived most of his life.
McCarthy spent six seasons in the NBA, playing guard from 1956 to ’64. He closed his career by playing 28 games with the Red Auerbach-coached Celtics, who were in the midst of winning eight consecutive titles.
Soccer league hopes to resume June 13
ROME | The 20 teams in Serie A agreed Wednesday to resume competition on June 13 in empty stadiums.
The date is subject to approval by the Italian government, however.
Earlier, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said full team training will restart on May 18 after a revised medical protocol was approved amid the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs already have resumed training on an individual basis.
Players and backroom staff will be closely monitored and tested and if one person tests positive for COVID-19, the whole club will have to go into quarantine for two weeks.
Transgender athletes not to be called male
HARTFORD, Conn. | A federal judge has been asked to recuse himself from a lawsuit that seeks to block the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ sports after he ordered the plaintiffs’ lawyers not to refer to them as biological males.
The plaintiffs argue that U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny showed bias during a conference call last month when he ordered them to use the term transgender female, which he said was “consistent with science, common practice and perhaps human decency.”
The attorneys from the Christian nonprofit organization Alliance Defending Freedom represent four female runners who contend that transgender athletes have an unfair biological advantage that violates Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal educational opportunities, including in athletics.
The lawyers for the female runners refer to the transgender athletes as males or biological males throughout the lawsuit, which seeks to block a state policy that allows students to compete as the gender with which they identify.
— From AP reports