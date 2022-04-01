After coaching the team that delivered Mid-Buchanan's first state championship in school history in 2021, Dragons wrestling coach Daniel Kountz led his squad to a repeat in 2022.
To honor this accomplishment, he is our All-News-Press NOW Winter Boys Coach of the Year.
In contrast to the year prior, the 2021-22 Dragons' season bore the weight of a lot of expectations and a standard set.
"I think all of us felt (the pressure) a little bit, myself included," he said. "Last year being the first year, it was just kind of new. This year we came in expecting it, saying, 'We need to do this again.' The pressure was there, but still both were very special."
Mid-Buchanan took on a top flight array of opponents as they faced numerous Class 4 schools, including the nationally ranked Class 4 state champion, Liberty. Kountz described how they missed out on those opportunities the season prior, and how they used them to grow as a team.
"We were dominant the year before, but Covid really wiped out those big tournaments that we would go to and get banged up against and not dominate," Kountz said. "We want to have setbacks and things to build on, so we try to make one of the toughest schedules that we can within reason. We are not afraid to take on the best."
With two-straight state championships under his belt, and champions Spencer Cunningham and Wade Stanton coming back, it might be easy for Kountz to revel in the school history that his program already made. But he is not entirely satisfied with their current achievements, and spoke on the program's future.
"For the most part, it's tradition. Tradition is big. You don't have to say too much as a coach; the kids know what the goal is," he said. "We have a good tradition here. We have pride in our program. You can just feel it around school and the community. People want to be a part of this."
— Levi Smith
