ANPN Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Olivia Rogers, North Platte

Brandon Zenner

Jun 17, 2022

Throughout the spring, North Platte junior Olivia Rogers and the Panthers separated themselves as a team to beat at girls state track and field.

Rogers shined herself by winning four gold medals, leading the Panthers to first place in the state while being named All-News-Press NOW Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

After lifting the state trophy, Rogers celebrated in the school's first ever girls state championship.

"It's amazing. We came in second last year, and coming in first with all of them is amazing. I'm so proud of everybody," Rogers said.

Rogers won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40 seconds then helped the 4x200 to gold, winning by four seconds with a 1:44.95.

Rogers ran the second leg in the 4x1 as North Platte won with a 50.86.

Rogers ended her day with a win in the 200, running in 25.95.

The Panthers placed in eight different track events without a single field point. That included dominating in the sprints, winning gold in the 100, 200, 4x100 relay and 4x200.

"I love them so much," Rogers said of her teammates. "I wouldn't want to run with anyone else."

— Brandon Zenner

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.
