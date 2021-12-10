After shooting a 10-over 82 in the first round of the Class 4 Girls Golf State Championships, Central sophomore Ali Perry said she didn’t know if her goal to finish in the top-15 would pan out.
“I didn’t think that the second day I’d come back and do better,” Perry said. “When I was practicing on the second day, I felt way more confident, and I hit more putts and hit more greens and was able to lower my score a little bit.”
A second round 6-over 78 was good enough for Perry to finish 13th overall, giving her All-State honors and the All-News-Press NOW Girls Golfer of the Year award for the second year in a row.
Perry’s sophomore campaign consisted of a second place finish in the conference tournament and a seventh place finish in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament. She led the Central team to a second-straight team conference title, along with a fifth-place finish in districts.
Still just a sophomore, Perry said her confidence can propel her to bigger heights in her final two years.
“I am looking to improve even more next year and my senior year,” Perry said. “I’m hoping, junior year, I’ll be in the top five, and then hopefully by senior year, make it top three… I think I’ll be able to do it if I keep practicing and focus.”
— Jacob Lang
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.