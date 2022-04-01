The summer prior to her freshman year on campus at Central High School, Ella Moody’s coaches warned her what she could possibly do donning the blue and white.
She heard them, but she didn’t believe it.
The next four years would bring her two district championships, two Class 6 all-state honors and Central’s all-time scoring record.
“I never thought I would get that accomplishment,” Moody said. “I know I was told I was capable, but you never realize that you will until you do. … I’ll never forget that. I had an awesome year with my teammates and coaches.
For the third-straight year, Moody is also the All-News-Press NOW City Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Moody averaged nearly 15 points, six rebounds and two steals per game, leading Central to the Class 6 quarterfinals as the Suburban Red Conference Co-MVP. She scored 20-plus five times and scored in double figures in all but three games.
“I think everyone on the team came together really well. We all contributed at the end of the season,” Moody said. “We all wanted to make that push. I think that’s what helped us have a great end to our season.”
Central’s season was highlighted by a season-opening win at Benton, a home victory against Staley and two thrilling district games. The Indians overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth to beat Park Hill South in the semis before beating host Park Hill for the Class 6 District 8 title.
“She’s the first one to step out and help our young ones and encourage people. It’s a lot of fun to see kids like that have success,” coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. “She put it all out there and worked her butt off, she deserves the things she gets. She really does. I have not coached a kid that worked harder than she does.”
Moody continues to train for her upcoming move to join Austin Meyer’s squad at Northwest Missouri State. She will compete in the 2022 DiRenna All-Star Game next Friday at Shawnee Mission South.
“I’m really excited. I’ve been working out everyday, and hopefully next year I can contribute to Northwest’s success,” Moody said. “I’m excited to see what I’m gonna do next year and the years to come.”
— Brandon Zenner
