Despite coming up just short in his first two chances at a state championship, Lafayette junior Jay Greiner said he was focused on getting another shot at the state title all season.
“We’ve been working for that all year,” Greiner said. “That was what it all came down to, and it happened, and it’s amazing.”
Greiner got his shot and took advantage, taking home a first place at the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships on the way to being named the All-News-Press NOW City Boys Wrestler of the Year.
After finishing second in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons, Greiner finally came out on top in the state title match at 160 in February.
Greiner took home his first state title in record fashion, setting a new state record for wins in a single season with 61, clinching the new mark in the state title match.
Being the only city athlete to wrestle in a state title match this season, Greiner said he’s proud to represent St. Joseph and the North End in such fashion.
“We got a lot of people who have always been supportive of me,” Greiner said. “To be able to spread that joy and north side pride, Irish pride, and make everyone happy, it’s amazing.”
— Jacob Lang
