After stepping into an increased role for Lafayette as a sophomore, Camden Bennett improved his game as a junior and became the focal point for a Fighting Irish team that made it to the Class 4 Quarterfinals.
Bennett averaged more than 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and a steal per game. On top of becoming a district champion, an all-state selection and proving he's one of the top players in the KC Metro, he has been named the All-News-Press NOW City Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
"It was definitely a different role from the year prior. I had to score a lot more. This year I was definitely trying to work on a little bit of playmaking and learning how to score the ball in different ways," Bennett said. "Not trying to force shots and just playing through the offense we have at Lafayette. It just comes naturally."
Bennett says he truly fell in love with the game of basketball in second grade, when his parents signed him up for a competitive youth team in Kansas City.
It's hard to watch Bennett and not see shades of his older brother Caleb, a notable figure in the history of the Fighting Irish program who graduated in 2016 and went on to play collegiately at Lehigh and Missouri Western.
"It's a friendly competition. He was an amazing basketball player for Lafayette and I try everyday to be like him and I look up to him," he said. "I want to match some of the stuff that he's done at Lafayette and try to break some of the records he's set."
In a rollercoaster season of upsets and emotional rivalry games, including a district title win at Benton against another one of the city's top players, Kason Mauzey, Bennett points to the team's trip to Neosho as his favorite memory of the year.
"It was really fun, we went on to get third place but it was just really fun to leave school and go to a hotel with your teammates and, you know, just hang out and play basketball and have fun with your friends," he said.
Bennett noted that a state championship and being in the discussion for Class 4 Player of the Year are his top goals for next season as his college recruitment process nears an end, with Missouri Western being among his offers.
— Levi Smith
