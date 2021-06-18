After the first track season in two years, not many sprinters shined brighter than Mound City senior Landon Poppa.
After winning two gold medals at the Class 1 State Track meet, Poppa takes home All-News-Press NOW Boys Track Athlete of the Year honors.
“It’s definitely my best accomplishment,” Poppa said. “Throughout sports, it’s all team things, but these were individual, and it felt good.”
In just his second year running track, Poppa took home gold medals in the 100m and 200m at the Class 1 State Track meet in Jefferson City last month.
In addition to his individual accomplishments, Poppa helped the Mound City boys to a second place team finish in Class 1.
“The team part of track is the most entertaining and joyful part of it,” Poppa said. “The individuals help the team, but when you have to calculate everything, it makes it way more exciting.”
With graduation, Poppa’s athletic career comes to an end, and he plans to attend Northwest in the fall. But he says he’ll have a lot of fond memories over all sports to look back on.
“I’ve had a lot of success, I couldn’t ask for much better,” Poppa said. “It’s been great for me.”
- Jacob Lang
