In just his freshman year, Savannah’s Cole Horton was about as good as anyone in the entire state on the tennis court.
After a deep run into the Class 1 State Tournament, Horton takes home All-News-Press NOW Boys Tennis Player of the Year honors.
Horton was one of five players, including him in singles and two doubles pairs, representing Savannah at the State Tournament. The freshman rode an undefeated record all the way to the semifinals, but would settle for fourth place after dropping the final two matches.
“I worked really hard, and the team really motivated me,” Horton said. “We all pushed each other to work our hardest during State.”
In just his first season, Horton adds an MEC title and a district championship, along with a state fourth place finish, to his individual trophy case. As a team, the Savages took home the MEC title and a second-straight district title.
With three years ahead of him in his high school tennis career, Horton said he has his sights set on a state title in the coming years, but he’s hoping he won’t be alone.
“Just keep making it to State and bringing along a bunch of friends with me,” Horton said. “It’s gonna take a lot of hard work.”
- Jacob Lang
