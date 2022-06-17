ANPN Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Cole Horton, Savannah ANPN Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Cole Horton, Savannah News-Press NOW Jacob Lang Author email Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Savannah sophomore Cole Horton prepares to swing at practice Thursday in St. Joseph. Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over the last year, Savannah sophomore Cole Horton said he’s been building toward the goal of improving on his finish in last year’s state tennis tournament.Horton did just that, finishing third in the Class 1 individual state tennis tournament this spring.“Honestly, I thought it was a good time,” Horton said. “I went out there, played as hard as I could, and I did better than last year, which I was hoping to.”That success has led Horton to be named the All-News-Press NOW Boys Tennis Player of the Year for the second year in a row.Horton was one of three Savannah tennis players to qualify for state, along with the doubles pair of Matt Collier and Evan Heftye.After finishing fourth in last year’s tournament as a freshman, Horton said he worked all year to come back and be better this year.“It’s showing how much work will pay off for me,” Horton said. “I put in a lot of work to do that. Everyday we’d go out and hit and play hard and do everything we could to improve, and it paid off.”As he looks ahead to his junior year, Horton said he hopes to improve by continuing to work hard every day.“All I can really do is keep playing,” Horton said. “If you just keep playing, focus and keep playing hard, keep playing people better than you, you’ll grow.”— Jacob Lang Jacob Lang can be reached at jacob.lang@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowLang. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cole Horton Tennis Player Sport Tennis Tennis Tournament Year Savannah Jacob Lang Author email Follow Jacob Lang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Danielle Beers, ANPN Spring Girls Coach Of The Year High School ANPN Soccer Player of the Year: Peyton Anderson, Benton +2 Sports Jones: Chiefs need "gritty" defensive identity Sports Mustangs Noah Bodenhausen thriving early in season, looks ahead for future Local Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.