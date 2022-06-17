Cole Horton

Savannah sophomore Cole Horton prepares to swing at practice Thursday in St. Joseph.

 Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

Over the last year, Savannah sophomore Cole Horton said he’s been building toward the goal of improving on his finish in last year’s state tennis tournament.

Horton did just that, finishing third in the Class 1 individual state tennis tournament this spring.

“Honestly, I thought it was a good time,” Horton said. “I went out there, played as hard as I could, and I did better than last year, which I was hoping to.”


That success has led Horton to be named the All-News-Press NOW Boys Tennis Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Horton was one of three Savannah tennis players to qualify for state, along with the doubles pair of Matt Collier and Evan Heftye.

After finishing fourth in last year’s tournament as a freshman, Horton said he worked all year to come back and be better this year.

“It’s showing how much work will pay off for me,” Horton said. “I put in a lot of work to do that. Everyday we’d go out and hit and play hard and do everything we could to improve, and it paid off.”

As he looks ahead to his junior year, Horton said he hopes to improve by continuing to work hard every day.

“All I can really do is keep playing,” Horton said. “If you just keep playing, focus and keep playing hard, keep playing people better than you, you’ll grow.”

— Jacob Lang

