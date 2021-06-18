In just his second year at the helm, and first season coaching, Lafayette head baseball coach Matt Jansen led the Irish to their best finish in program history.
After leading Lafayette to third place in the Class 4 State Tournament, Jansen is the All-News-Press NOW Boys Coach of the Year.
“It was surreal,” Jansen said. “In the moment, it was a storybook season. I know it didn’t end how we wanted it, but a lot of teams don’t get to even where we were in the Final Four.”
Jansen took over as head coach at Lafayette before the 2020 season after spending time as an assistant at Central. His first season was canceled, though, due to the pandemic. In his first season coaching the Irish in 2021, Jansen said he set out to continue the winning ways for the Irish.
The Irish notched a 20-8 record overall, taking home their first district title since 2018 and making a run to the state Final Four for the first time in program history.
Despite all its success, Jansen wouldn’t take all the credit for the team’s accomplishments, noting the efforts of assistants Zach Colwell, Cole Lehman and Bill McClain.
“I’m honored to be coach of the year, but I think the award should be staff of the year,” Jansen said. “They all need to be recognized as influencers and as people that have had a huge impact, not only on the kids, but our program and the Northside.”
After losing six seniors from this year’s team, Jansen said he is set to keep the winning tradition going in the future.
“Things could look different, things could look the same,” Jansen said. “Just continuing to grow, learn from where we failed this year, and you have to adapt to the players and the skill set and the players that you have coming up.”
- Jacob Lang
