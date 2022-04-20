Missouri Western State University has named Andrew Carter as its ninth director of athletics.
The Griffons made the announcement Wednesday evening, bringing an end to a nine-month search. Western welcomed three finalists to campus in the fall before suspending the search until the new year, bringing three new interviewees to campus earlier this month for private meetings with university members.
Carter is currently in the same position at Minot State in Minot, North Dakota, where he has been since June 2016. Carter was previously a finalist for the job in 2008.
“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be joining the team at Missouri Western,” Carter said in a statement. “This is something that my wife and I prayed about for some time. We feel strongly that this is where we’re supposed to be and it’s an awesome opportunity for us to come home to Missouri.”
He went on to add, “My focus is on developing people to be the very best version of themselves and help them have the best experience they can have. I’m here to serve people, and that goes for our students, for our staff and coaches, and for our fans.”
Carter's collegiate baseball career actually ended at Phil Welch Stadium when Missouri Baptist lost to Missouri Southern in the NAIA Tournament during his college days. Carter also was born, raised, educated and employed in the Show-Me State.
"I have family up and down I-70," he told News-Press NOW in '08. "(St. Joseph) is not exactly home, but it's pretty close."
At Minot State, Carter oversaw the construction of the air-supported dome, which can be used for practices and outdoor games, the renovation of the Minot State Dome seating, and the addition of the Dean Frantsvog Academic Success Center.
He will take over a vacancy that has been in place since last July following Josh Looney’s departure for Division I North Alabama. The role has been covered in an interim position by Theresa Grosbach since.
Carter was also named one of three finalists at Northern State in February. He had worked with past Missouri Western faces in recent years, naming former football coach Jerry Partridge one of three finalists for the head coaching position in 2017.
He joins a department that has seen waves of success in recent years. Candi Whitaker’s women’s basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight last month. The men’s basketball team advanced to the regional in 2021 under Will Martin. Football has advanced to two bowl games under Matt Williamson, and soccer was ranked in the top-15 under first-year coach Damian Macias in the fall.
The spring and fall schedules in 2022 are the first seasons for multiple Missouri Western coaches as the staff saw four changes: Jessica Fey (volleyball); Joe Yegge (softball); Jessica Berg (lacrosse); and Alejandro De La Torre (tennis).
Prior to Minot State, Carter was the A.D. at Northwest Oklahoma State, where he helped the university gain NCAA Division II membership.
His previous stops include as the director of athletics at Armstrong Atlantic State in Savannah, Georgia, from 2009-2011; the vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina, from 2002-09; and director of athletics at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis from 1997-2002. He was the head baseball coach and an instructor at Missouri Baptist from 1991-99.
Carter attended East Central College in Union, Missouri, received his bachelor’s degree from Missouri Baptist and earned his master's from Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri.
