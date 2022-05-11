Benton junior Peyton Anderson and senior Gabrielle Moulden combined for five goals in the Cardinals' 7-0 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday at Scott Marriott Field.
The win is Benton's eighth in the last 11 games and gives the Cardinals a chance to end the regular season on a three game win streak if they beat Cameron on Thursday.
Cardinals defender Payton Bailey spoke on the momentum the team has as they head into districts.
"We're on a roll, we've beat really good teams lately and beating (Lafayette) 7-0 is going to help us out a lot," Bailey said. "Offensively and defensively, both ends, we've played together as a team."
The two teams traded shots on goal in the opening minutes of the first half before Anderson scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute. Moulden quickly followed up by scoring in the 22nd and 30th minutes.
Benton (10-9) kept the ball in the Lafayette (3-15) end for the rest of the half, as Anderson scored her second goal on a rebound off of the crossbar in the 37th minute.
She scored again on a give-and-go in the 61st minute.
"(Moulden and Anderson) are team players. They look for one another, they look for the other girls on the team," Cardinals coach Ray Brown said. "It's not just them wanting to do it, they want to share in the glory with everybody."
The Fighting Irish made a few scattered attempts on goal in the second half, but the remainder of the game was primarily played in Lafayette territory. Benton scored twice more on a corner kick from midfielder Kendall Buntin and a shot from outside the box by freshman Daira Chappell.
Lafayette was able to forego the tradition of senior night on the team's last regular season home game, on account of the Irish not having any seniors on the roster. That lack of experience shows up late in games, as coach Joshua Walters explains.
"Beginning of that game there was a heck of a lot of hustle and we did great, but the inexperience eventually comes and bites us in the end," he said. "However, this is the first year of a rebuild for this program and I see nothing but potential and great improvement for these girls."
Benton will play Cameron in their final regular season game on Thursday. After that, Class 2 District 8 tournament action begins next week, as fourth-seeded Benton faces fifth-seeded Savannah in Cameron and seventh-seeded Lafayette faces second-seeded Maryville in Chillicothe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.