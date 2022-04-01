All-News-Press NOW Boys Basketball teams
Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW
1st team
NameSchoolGrade
Kason MauzeyBentonJr.
Trey MainCentralSr.
Camden Bennett**LafayetteJr.
Chris GuldanLeBlondSr.
Caiden BaileyMid-BuchananSr.
Joe ClarkMid-BuchananJr.
Tony Osburn*Mound CityJr.
Isaia HowardPlattsburgSo.
Tyler SchwebachStanberrySr.
Austin SchwebachStanberrySr.
   
2nd team
NameSchoolGrade
Allan CoyBentonSr.
Jake KorellBishop LeBlondJr.
Griff BondererChillicotheJr.
Isaac BirdGallatinJr.
Mikey ThomasLafayetteJr.
Caden StoeckleinMaryvilleJr.
Owen GrahamNorth AndrewJr.
Carson BowmanSJ ChristianSr.
Brian LewisWinstonSr.
Aydan GladstoneWorth CountySr.
   
3rd Team
NameSchoolGrade
Myles BachaliBentonFr.
Carson NewlonBentonSr.
Stone WetlauferCentralJr.
Payton FeidenGallatinJr.
Drake DavisonLafayetteSr.
Sam RyanLafayetteSr.
Brandan FineLathropJr.
Logan KimbrellMaysvilleSr.
Zane ReedPattonsburgSr.
Memphis BlileyPlatte ValleyJr.
Ethan DudeckSavannahJr.
Camden LutzSJ ChristianSr.
Doran SaundersStewartsvilleSr.
Tanner RoweWest PlatteSr.
Jacob UtheWinstonSr.
   
Area Coach of the Year = Nick Groomer
City Coach of the Year = Mitch Girres
*Denotes Area Player of the Year
**Denotes City Player of the Year

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.