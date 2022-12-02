Benton Basketball

Benton sophomore Andrea Simmons goes up for a layup against Pembroke Hill during he 94th annual girls Savannah Invitational Tournament on Friday in Savannah. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

Out in Savannah, Missouri, the 94th annual Savannah Invitational girls championship took place between the Benton Cardinals and the Pembroke Hill Raiders.

The last time the Cardinals won this tournament was back in 1991, but they can now etch their spot as 2022 championships, defeating the Raiders 67-58 and keeping their undefeated season alive.

