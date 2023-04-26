Kansas City, Missouri, is officially set for the 2023 NFL Draft as the first round will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have the last pick in the first round of this year’s draft.
The organization used both of their first-round picks in 2022 to bolster the defense with cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis. Kansas City selected five defensive players with their first six picks last year.
The question now remains, who will the Chiefs take with that signature first round pick in Kansas City?
Before the Chiefs officially make their pick, the entire team, along with the city, are excited for the opportunity to host such an event.
“Obviously, all these people that are coming in for this are excited and are excited to be in Kansas City,” head coach Andy Reid said. “You better get the barbeque fired up and ready to go because we have a lot of folks here.”
When looking at the draft, general manager Brett Veach has a history of success with finding valuable players no matter the round or pick. Despite having the last pick in the first round, they wouldn't be opposed to being aggressive if need be.
“I'm sure they'll be a good player there at 31 and then certainly be open to trading back if all those, you know, guys that we had in mind are gone,” Veach said. “I think we'll kind of see how it goes and these things change so quickly and so fluidly, but I don't think we'd be opposed to being aggressive if we felt the player warranted.”
Despite losing wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs aren't necessarily going after a receiver early.
The Chiefs could possibly go after a receiver in USC’s Jordan Addison or Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, both of whom are listed in the Top 100 on this year’s Big Board.
Even then, quarterback Patrick Mahomes feels confident with the young core they have now in Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney.
“You start off with getting both those guys in year two of the offense and letting them expand their roles,” Mahomes said. “I think you could see that, especially with Skyy at the end of the season, how he was getting more and more involved in the offense.”
But the main goal is to build your team for the future, which means always improving the weaknesses for Veach and the organization.
“No position is off the board. We have really good players and we can certainly go out there and line up and win games, but I'd say the same about the offensive line, the defense line and the receiver position,” Veach said. “I mean, we're always looking to get deeper and more athletic, more talented. So I mean, we're happy with the guys we have, but like every team in this draft, we can find ways to make our team better.”
The reigning Super Bowl champions will be back on the clock here shortly, but the entire organization feels confident with everyone that will be in the draft room.
“Brett obviously heads all of this up and stays very disciplined with it,” Reid said. “Which is another thing, there are no shortcuts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.