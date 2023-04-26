NFL Draft Football

Kansas City, Missouri, is officially set for the 2023 NFL Draft as the first round will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have the last pick in the first round of this year’s draft. 

The organization used both of their first-round picks in 2022 to bolster the defense with cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis. Kansas City selected five defensive players with their first six picks last year.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

